Finally: Netflix is finally addressing those long-running, annoying auto-playing previews that fire up when you start the app and traverse its library. They’ve been the bane of viewers for around five years but now, you’ll be able to turn them off.

As Netflix outlines in a recent Twitter post, you can sign in to Netflix from a web browser and select Manage Profiles from the menu. Then select the profile you’d like to update. From there, simply check or uncheck the option to Autoplay previews while browsing on all devices.

Some people find this feature helpful. Others not so much.



Changes made are specific to that profile and will take affect across all devices.

Netflix said there might be a slight delay before the changes take effect. In that instance, you can try switching to another profile then returning to the original profile to reload it with the updated settings.

Users now also have the option of deciding whether or not they want to autoplay the next episode in a series. Like before, simply sign in to Netflix on the web, select Manage Profiles from the menu, select the profile you want to manipulate and check or uncheck the option.

