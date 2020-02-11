Cutting corners: Do you access Facebook via the Windows 10 dedicated app? In all likelihood, the answer is no. It’s not exactly popular, which is probably why Facebook is shutting it down at the end of the month.

MSPowerUser spotted an email that is being sent to users of the Windows 10 Facebook app, informing them that it will stop working on Friday, February 28, 2020. It notes that all the social network’s features can be accessed by logging in through a browser and going to the company’s website.

Giving Microsoft’s product a plug, Facebook wrote: “For the best experience, make sure you’re using the most current version of our supported browsers including the new Microsoft Edge.”

Killing off the app doesn’t come as too much of a shock. It has a 3.3 rating from 1,126 reviews in the Windows Store, where there is a slew of complaints about crashes, slowdowns, and other glitches. It seems regular updates haven't been a high priority on Facebook’s to-do list, and it’s now cutting its losses by shuttering the app and directing users to the website.

Facebook has a spotty history when it comes to Windows 10 apps, which don’t get the same attention as the Android and iOS versions. It did, however, recently change the Messenger UWP app to an Electron-based version, and switched the Instagram app to a PWA (progressive web app), but it appears the Facebook app won’t be coming back in an updated form.