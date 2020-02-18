Why it matters: As per usual, the Epic Games Store's free giveaways change this week. Along with card game Faeria, users can get their hands on Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate for absolutely nothing, starting from February 21 up until the 28th.

AC: Syndicate is certainly an improvement over the much-maligned AC: Unity. And while it pales in comparison to Origins and Odyssey, exploring Victorian London can be fun, as you lead your gang and fight to grow your influence.

Syndicate is $29.99 on Steam, where it has a ‘Very Positive’ rating, so it’s definitely worth grabbing from the Epic Games Store if you’ve never played it before.

The other free title this week is Faeria, which is described as having “a unique living board” and being "the only card game where you can gain all 300 cards in less than 50 hours." It also has a ‘Very Positive’ rating on Steam, where it’s $24.99, meaning you can save yourself $55 if you download both games from Epic.

While free game giveaways tend to include some less than stellar offerings, there have been plenty of quality titles handed out by Epic. You can download Kingdom: Come Deliverance for nothing up until February 20. The open-world RPG was one of our previous Best PC Games (You Should Be Playing), thanks to its great story and atmosphere.

Last month we learned that the Epic Games Store had attracted 108 million users within its first year. They spent $680 million over the course of 2019, $251 million of which was dedicated to third-party PC games. The company gave away 73 free titles totaling $1,455 in value that were claimed more than 200 million times.