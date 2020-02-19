What just happened? Ring Inc. is doing even more to make sure its customers feel safe and secure when using its products. The home security and smart home company recently announced that two-factor authentication is now mandatory for all users when logging into their Ring accounts.

Ring President Leila Rouhi said the added layer of verification will help prevent unauthorized users from gaining access to your account, even if they have somehow managed to get ahold of your username and password.

When logging into your Ring account, you’ll receive a six-digit code via e-mail or SMS that must be submitted back before access to the account is granted. This mandatory layer of verification will start rolling out ASAP, we’re told.

Ring was founded by Jamie Siminoff in 2013 as Doorbot. That same year, Siminoff appeared on an episode of Shark Tank in search of an investment but walked away empty-handed. Just a few years later, Amazon acquired the startup for a sizable sum (rumored to be between $1.2 billion and $1.8 billion).

Rouhi also said that beginning immediately, the company is temporarily pausing the use of most third-party analytics service in the Ring apps and website while they work to provide users with more opt-out options in the Control Center. Additionally, users can now opt out of sharing information with third-party service providers for the purpose of receiving personalized ads.

Ring and parent company Amazon have come under fire recently over privacy concerns related to the home security system. In addition to the possibility of hackers infiltrating camera networks, owners additionally have to worry about the wandering eyes of employees and even law enforcement. These new changes are a step in the right direction to help quell some of those concerns.

Masthead credit: 2FA by Golubovy. Ring doorbell by BrandonKleinVideo.