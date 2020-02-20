What just happened? Google has published a support document outlining how to upload your personal music collection to your YouTube Music library. The functionality doesn’t seem to be active yet but the existence of the document alone suggests the switch could be flipped sooner rather than later.

There are two ways to add music to your account. From your computer, you can simply drag and drop compatible files onto the web player. Optionally, you can click your profile picture and select “upload music.” A progress bar will confirm the upload is taking place and when complete, you’ll get a confirmation message.

Uploads are only possible from a computer and cannot be completed through the YouTube Music mobile app.

Supported file types include MP3, M4A, FLAC, OGG and WMA. Duplicate copies of songs will be removed automatically, we’re told.

Google notes that it could take some time for uploads to show up in your library, even after they have been successfully uploaded. The search giant further highlights the fact that music uploads will not influence your recommendations in YouTube Music and only you will have access to the tracks you upload.

To manage your collection of uploaded tunes, head to library -> songs -> uploads or library -> albums -> uploads.

Google Play Music, as you may know, is on the way out and will eventually be replaced by YouTube Music. The search giant even said it will provide a way to transfer music from one service to the other when the time comes. It’s not happening right this moment, but change is indeed coming.