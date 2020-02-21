In context: The Witcher 3 is undoubtedly one of the best games ever made, and, thanks to Netflix's TV show, its popularity has increased recently. The massive success of CD Projekt Red’s title means the studio is now getting a larger cut of its Steam sales.

In a recent tweet, CD Projekt Red revealed that since October 1, 2018, The Witcher 3 has generated over $50 million on the Steam platform. The achievement was doubtlessly helped by the Henry Cavill-starring show, which prompted a spike in players.

According to Steam Chart Analytics, the game’s average number of players for January hit over 48,000—the second-highest it’s been since the 51,000 average at launch in May 2015. The peak player count, meanwhile, exceeded 103,000 last month, marking the first time it’s hit six figures.

The accumulated revenue from sales of The Witcher 3 on @Steam platform for the period of time between October 1st 2018 and today has exceeded 50M USD. As a result, we are now getting 80% on any subsequent sales of TW3 on Steam.

Thank you all for your support!

In addition to players returning to the brilliant RPG, sales of The Witcher 3 were up 554 percent in December.

As noted by CD Projekt Red, the company will now be getting 80 percent of any subsequent sales of TW3 on Steam. The amount of revenue a developer gets for their Steam titles is based on the revenue they generate. Valve usually takes 30 percent, but that drops to 25 percent if a game makes $10 million, and falls by another 5 percent if it manages $50 million, like The Witcher 3.

We also heard last month that The Witcher is set to become Netflix’s biggest debut season ever. The streaming service said 76 million households “chose to watch” the fantasy in its first four weeks of launch, though Netflix does now register a view of an episode or movie after just two minutes of content has been watched.

A second season of the Witcher was confirmed before the first arrived. It’s reported that Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane in Game of Thrones, will star as Nivellin. We’ve also heard reports that Mark Hamill has been offered the role of Vesemir.