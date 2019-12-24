In a nutshell: Have you been enjoying Netflix’s The Witcher show? You’re not alone. The TV adaptation is proving hugely popular, despite some mixed reviews, and has spurred viewers to return to one of the greatest video games of all time: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

According to Steam Chart analytics, around 38,000 people are currently playing the 2015 game. There’s also been a peak player count of 50,354 in the last 30 days—the first time it’s passed 50,000 since the Blood and Wine expansion arrived in 2016. As noted by PC Gamer, there are currently more people playing the Witcher 3 than Red Dead Redemption 2 on Steam.

Netflix has already confirmed a second season of The Witcher, and showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich has shared what’s in store for season two.

“What’s great about season two, I can tell you, is that, in what we’ve written, the story becomes much more focused. There’s a stronger drive in the story, because all of the relationships that we’ve been setting up in season one, actually start to come into fruition in season two,” she told GamesRadar+. We’re also going to see more interaction between the main characters of Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer.

For those who can’t get enough of the TV show, Hissrich told SFX that there are plans for seven seasons.

As one of the many people who loved Netflix’s interpretation, I’ve also felt the temptation to return to The Wild Hunt. With the numerous mods available that update the graphics, it’s a perfect time to take control of Geralt once again—providing you have a spare 150+ hours to play through the game and its expansions.