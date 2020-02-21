The big picture: At least three additional books will be published at a minimum of one per year based on other iHeartPodcast Network shows such as Stuff They Don’t Want You to Know, Stuff You Missed in History Class and Stuff Mom Never Told You.

Podcasting is arguably one of the hottest mediums for getting your voice out there. Their versatile nature allows for consumption while taking part in other activities that require immediate attention like driving or jogging. Plus, being digital makes them quite portable, too.

Think of them as evolved versions of books.

Some may find it odd, then, that iHeartMedia is essentially reversing course and basing a new series of books on popular podcasts but that is exactly what is transpiring.

iHeartMedia has partnered with Flatiron Books to publish an imprint based on its slate of “curiosity podcasts.” The first, Stuff You Should Know: An Incomplete Compendium of Mostly Interesting Things, will be based on the popular podcast Stuff You Should Know from Josh Clark and Chuck Bryant.

The award-winning podcast launched in 2008 and was among the first to reach one billion downloads. Conal Byrne, president of the iHeartPodcast Network, said they wanted to serve up [the podcast’s content] in a whole new way and potentially to a whole new audience – readers.

Stuff You Should Know: An Incomplete Compendium of Mostly Interesting Things is slated to hit store shelves on September 29, 2020. You can pre-order your copy online now.