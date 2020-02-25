What just happened? The USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF), the organization responsible for establishing standards for the USB interface, has announced that Samsung's Galaxy S20 family of smartphones are the first devices to achieve "Certified USB Fast Charger" status.

Certified USB Fast Charger status comes with a few requirements, which Samsung has fulfilled. To meet the certification, a given device must support the Programmable Power Supply (PPS) feature of the USB Power Delivery (USB PD) 3.0 specification. This technology enables smartphones to charge faster while "better" managing thermals.

In theory, this news should mean Samsung's devices will officially work with a much broader range of certified Fast Chargers. The USB-IF hopes the USB Fast Charger certification will increase the "reusability and sharing" of chargers across "all compliant devices," reducing electronic waste and paving the way for a more convenient user experience.

"Galaxy S20 series has been certified to be compliant to the USB standards which means Galaxy S20 has met the highest standards in the industry," Samsung VP of "Power Solution" Kisun Lee said in a statement. "We believe that a convenient user experience is the most important value and using a robust and inherently safe USB PD standard ensures interoperability and an optimized charging experience."

The standard Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus will reportedly boast fast charging speeds of up to 25W, with the S20 Ultra kicking it up a notch to 45W. The first S20 devices are expected to hit the market early next month, with price tags starting at $1,000.

Masthead credit: PCMag. Middle image credit: Cnet.