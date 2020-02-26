What just happened? Logitech is best known for its wide range of (often) high-quality PC peripherals, but now, it wants to be known for something else: gaming furniture. Furniture company Herman Miller and Logitech's PC gaming-focused "G" division have officially partnered up to create "high-performance furniture solutions" for gamers.

It's not clear what sparked this partnership, but it's a sensible one nonetheless. As the PC gaming industry continues to expand, more and more players are looking for ways to make their experience more comfortable and gain a slight competitive edge. In this case, Herman Miller and Logitech have complementary strengths -- the former has years of furniture experience, and the latter has a pretty good idea of what gamers look for in their products.

"At Herman Miller, we have a rich history of designing solutions to support people wherever they live and work," Herman Miller CMO Tim Straker said in a statement. "We're excited to combine our ergonomic, research-driven approach with Logitech G's excellence in technology and innovation. Together we will deliver amazing products with advanced ergonomics, comfort and performance that gamers deserve."

We're not sure exactly what types of furniture the companies plan to make in the long run (desks and couches seem like obvious picks) but they're kicking things off with a gaming chair, slated for launch in the Spring of 2020.

While we don't know what this chair will look like, or how much it will cost, one thing is certain: Logitech G and Herman Miller will be entering into an industry with a whole lot of competition. Companies like Secretlab, Maxnomic, and DXRacer dominate the gaming chair market, which means Logitech and its new partner will need to work much harder to stand out from the crowd.

Regardless, more options for customers can only be a good thing here, so we hope Herman Miller and Logitech are able to produce a compelling (and hopefully affordable) product line-up.

Image credit: Shutterstock.