Something to look forward to: Another former PlayStation 4 exclusive is coming to PC. Sony has confirmed that Horizon Zero Dawn will hit PCs this summer. Its launch will proceed two other exclusives — Red Dead Redemption 2 slated for November 5, 2020, and Death Stranding, which may arrive late this year.

In January, we reported on a rumor that PlayStation 4 exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn might be coming to PC. On Tuesday, Sony confirmed those rumors. In an interview, PlayStation Blog asked PlayStation Worldwide Studios head, Hermen Hulst, to confirm or deny the stories that the open-world RPG is getting ported to to PC.

"Yes, I can confirm that Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to PC this summer," the Sony boss replied.

Hulst, who co-founded Horizon development house Guerrilla Games, did not have a specific date to reveal, but said the new studio heads should have more information "pretty soon." Steam already has a Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition page in place.

Hulst seemed to indicate the move was to introduce non-console owners to the great content available from Sony studios.

"I think it's important that we stay open to new ideas of how to introduce more people to PlayStation, and show people maybe what they've been missing out on," he said. "In my mind, Horizon Zero Dawn was just a great fit in this particular instance."

Indeed, HZD's sprawling open world, engaging narrative, and unique combat system is an ideal pick from Sony's catalog for a PC port. It has amazing hair too!

Horizon Zero Dawn is not the only PlayStation exclusive greenlighted for a port. Red Dead Redemption 2 is slated for a winter launch on PC. Death Stranding is also reportedly coming to PC as early as this November. However, it the first PC release of a title from a Sony-owned studio.

Sony has traditionally held a death grip on its exclusives. So, the move would seem to show a shift in strategy as we head into the next generation of consoles. However, Hulst also indicated that we should not put too much stake in a whole list of Sony Games coming to PC.

"To maybe put a few minds at ease, releasing one first-party AAA title to PC doesn't necessarily mean that every game now will come to PC," he said.