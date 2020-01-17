Rumor mill: The PlayStation 4 has some fantastic exclusives that many PC gamers eye with envy, but it seems one of these, Horizon: Zero Dawn, could be coming to our favorite platform later this year.

Having sold over 10 million units since release, Horizon is one of the best-selling PS4 games of all time. According to Kotaku’s Jason Schreier, who cites three people familiar with Sony’s plans, it will stop being exclusive to the PlayStation and arrive on PCs sometime during 2020.

Launched in February 2017, the open-world action RPG is set in a post-apocalyptic version of America filled with robotic dinosaurs. Like Bloodborne and 2018’s God of War, Horizon spurred many into buying a PlayStation 4, helping Sony’s machine become the best-selling console of the decade.

We've heard previous rumors about Horizon coming to the PC—Russian YouTuber Anton Logvinov, who predicted Death Stranding’s expansion to the platform, said the game would arrive on computers next month and that an announcement would arrive soon. While other console exclusives have come to the PC in the past, Horizon: Zero Dawn would be the first major exclusive from a Sony-owned studio—Guerrilla Games—to do so.

Arriving on the PC will bring the usual benefits, the biggest being the removal of the frame-rate cap. With improved visuals and HDR support, Horizon still looks fantastic on the PlayStation Pro, but it remains locked at 30 fps—expect that to be removed on the PC version. We’ll also likely see updated graphics and mod support.

Hopefully, we’ll see more Sony exclusives hit the PC in future; God of War would certainly be appreciated.