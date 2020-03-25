In context: Final Fantasy Tactics was release for the PlayStation 23 years ago. The beloved game went on to sell more than 2.4 million copies worldwide. Remakes of the title were ported to various platforms, including PSP, iOS, Android, and a reimagined version for Gameboy Advance.

If you are like me, Square’s 1997 classic Final Fantasy Tactics probably stirs up fond memories. If you are in the mood for some old-school FFT action, Square Enix has a new spin on the franchise that is playable today called War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius.

The title was initially launched in Japan last year. Like Final Fantasy Tactics, the game is turn-based combat on a grid, like typical tactical games. The art style is very similar as well, drawing inspiration from Akihiko Yoshida’s original work.

The story takes place in the kingdom of Leonis on the continent of Ardra. Cutscenes play out the narrative between battles. As the story progresses, the country becomes embroiled in a bitter war with several neighboring nations.

War of the Visions is not without its weaknesses, however. For one, it is only available on iOS and Android devices, leaving us to question whether Square Enix will ever give us a tactical PC port. It released an updated version of the original FFT called Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions for PSP in 2007 and subsequently ported it to mobile devices last year. But where is the PC love?

Additionally, the game is free-to-play, which, as you know, is code for pay-to-win. The primary P2W gimmick here is raising units from one to six stars. This leveling requires materials that are difficult to obtain, but of course, you can purchase what you need for real money to speed things up. You can spend hours grinding for resources, or you can spend your paycheck buying bundles of what you need.

Of course, like any of these F2P games, you can easily just while away the time without paying for anything, and the gameplay is pretty much the same as FF Tactics, so grinding is not all that bad.