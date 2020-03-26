What just happened? Nintendo held what it called a "Nintendo Direct Mini" on Thursday that was anything but mini. All in all, the company announced nearly 20 games. Since we've been spending a lot of time indoors lately, we made a mini list of content you can go grab immediately.

If you are running out of games to play on your Switch, Nintendo had some surprises in its Direct Mini presentation today. In addition to a trilogy of 2K favorites we covered earlier, and other titles coming out later this year, it announced several games, ports, remakes, and DLC that is available today.

We'll begin with the first-ever Apple Arcade exclusive to be ported out of the iOS ecosystem.

Shinsekai: Into the Depths

If you have not played Shinsekai: Into the Depths yet, it is probably only because you do not have a subscription or access to Apple Arcade. The Capcom game was one of Apple Arcade's launch titles and, in my opinion, is the best game on the service. Now the underwater adventure is available to outsiders, as long as they own a Switch. Part of the fun of Shinsekai is the mystery the devs thrust you into from the beginning, so I don't want to say too much about it. However, I will say that $20 is a fair price for the title.

Good Job!

When you finish working at your home office, what's better to help you unwind than going back to work in a virtual one? Good Job! puts players in the shoes of the bumbling heir of a CEO. The object is to work your way up the corporate ladder by solving office-related puzzles, such as moving a projector from one room to another. You may choose to "gently roll it through the door or catapult it through the wall." Work carefully or make a huge mess. You're the CEO's kid—who's going to fire you. It sounds both hilarious and fun.

Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

If you are yearning for some Star Wars action, which is severely lacking on the Switch, Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy hit the Switch today for $20. It is a faithful port of the 2003 classic that has you starting as Kyle Katarn's Padawan, with a special guest appearance by Master Luke Skywalker himself. Build your own unique lightsaber or copycat Darth Maul's double bladed staff as you hone your Jedi powers. It includes the single-player campaign and supports up to 16 buddies in multiplayer mode. May the Force be with you!

Panzer Dragoon: Remake

If you are old enough to have owned a Sega Saturn, you might remember a fun game on the system called Panzer Dragoon. It involves riding a dragon and shooting various enemies and bosses. Think of it as a flying shooter-on-rails game. The original was six levels, which lasted about five minutes each. The Switch port has added a seventh stage, and while 35 minutes to complete it may not seem like much, keep in mind Panzer Dragoon: Remake is an old-school arcade-style game. You will die many times before reaching the final boss, providing many hours of gameplay before you have it mastered.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: Expansion Pack 3

Finally, if you picked up Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 last summer, you might want to fire it back up for some new content. The third DLC of the expansion pass dropped today. It includes a new story mode that takes place after the main game's narrative. There are also five additional playable characters—all four Fantastic Four members and Doctor Doom. The DLC adds new levels for both the Danger Room and the Gauntlet as well. If you don't have the expansion pass, it will cost you $20 but includes all three DLC packs.

There is a lot more coming to the Switch in the months ahead. If you want to see what else is in store, Nintendo has summarized its Direct Mini address in a press release.