Why it matters: The story and nostalgia alone may not be enough to get viewers excited but if Netflix bakes interactive elements into the flick, it may be just compelling enough to check out. Nothing has been confirmed on that front either way although given the franchise’s history and the fact that Netflix has already toyed with choose your own adventure type shows like Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, it is certainly plausible.

Netflix this week announced it is working on a live-action adaptation of 80s classic Dragon’s Lair. The original content maker added that it is in talks with Ryan Reynolds (of Deadpool fame) to play protagonist Dirk the Daring as he attempts to rescue Princess Daphne from an evil dragon.

Dragon’s Lair was published by Cinematronics in 1983. The laserdisc-based title took advantage of the massive storage potential of the platform to overcome other hardware limitations, resulting in superior graphics. Kids flocked to local arcades in the summer of 1983, eager to fork over quarters for the opportunity to witness the “movie-quality” imagery in person.

Indeed, Dragon’s Lair was essentially just that – an interactive film that largely consisted of animated cutscenes. User input was minimal – a button press here or there to clear a quick time event – but that didn’t matter initially. Of course, once the magic wore off and its lack of replayability was exposed, gamers moved on.

Netflix added that Don Bluth, Roy Lee, Trevor Engelson, Gary Goldman and Jon Pomeroy are already on board to produce the movie, which will be written by Kevin and Daniel Hageman.