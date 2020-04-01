What just happened? Facebook is expanding its Community Help feature so users can request help and offer assistance to those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The hub can also be used to donate to fundraisers or create your own.

Back in 2017, Facebook updated its Safety Check feature with Community Help, which lets people find and give help such as food, shelter, and transportation after a man-made or natural disaster such as terrorist attacks or hurricanes.

Facebook suggests using Community Help as a way of “volunteering to deliver groceries or donating to a local food pantry or fundraiser,” during the outbreak.

When visiting Community Help, which can be accessed in the Covid-19 Information Center or going to facebook.com/covidsupport, you can select the size of the area from where help requests and offers originate from, ranging between 5 to 50 miles. There’s also a menu down the left side for filtering the type of posts you want to see and the categories they come under, including food, transport and business support.

As with the regular Facebook news feed, you can decide if you want posts to be seen by everyone (Public), friends of friends, or just friends. You can also choose between WhatsApp and Messenger as the preferred contact method.

Facebook says the feature is now being rolled out in the US, UK, France, Australia and Canada, and is expected to launch in other countries over the coming weeks.

We’re never lost if we can find each other. If you need help, or can offer it, visit our support hub: https://t.co/m7ejYLrIsM pic.twitter.com/8YCBJI0PE2 — Facebook (@Facebook) March 31, 2020

Facebook also reports that the company made a short film called ‘Never Lost,’ which acknowledges and honors humanity’s efforts to work together during one of its darkest moments in modern times.