The big picture: The ongoing Coronavirus outbreak has caused untold economic disruption, the likes of which probably won’t be fully realized for months or even years. Some industries are no doubt benefiting from the new normal but for most, the prospect of putting this all in the rear view and getting back to work can’t come soon enough.

Apple and Goldman Sachs are extending financial assistance to Apple Card holders affected by Covid-19. Specifically, the companies are allowing Apple Card holders to defer April payments without incurring additional interest charges.

Apple in this customer support document said it understands that the Covid-19 situation poses unique financial challenges and that some customers may have difficulty making their monthly payments. Should you fall into that category and are interested in participating in the program, you can do so on your iPhone, iPad or Mac via the Messages app or through the Wallet app.

Those who previously enrolled in the same customer assistance program offered last month will need to sign up again for April.

Apple said credit bureaus will report your account as being enrolled in the customer assistance program meaning there may or may not be a lasting stigma associated with taking advantage of the service. That said, if you have the ability to make your monthly payment without issue, it’d probably be best to go ahead and do so as usual.