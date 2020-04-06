Something to look forward to: Apple brought widgets to the iPhone/iPad with iOS 8 in 2014 and the feature has stuck to the Notification Centre's Today View five iterations later. iOS 14, however, looks to be changing things up a bit by allowing for more flexible Android-like widgets that can be placed anywhere on the home screen, along with better wallpaper customization for improving its appearance.

Widgets were a much-welcomed addition to the iPhone/iPad and the feature could soon gain more flexibility on the devices' home screen with iOS 14, according to reports from 9to5 Mac. Internally called "Avocado," the publication notes that this feature relates to the iPhone's Springboard app and could let users place widgets anywhere on their home screen.

Although Apple greatly advanced the user experience with swipe gestures on Face ID-equipped iPhones, its home screen design offers limited user customization and has largely retained its traditional layout over the years.

Movable widgets on the home screen alongside apps would be a noticeable departure, in this case, providing useful information at a glance (Windows Phone anyone?) without having to swipe to a dedicated screen.

There's also a new "Home Screen Appearance" option under Wallpaper settings that adds image categories and lets users set a flat, blurry or darkened version of their current wallpaper on the home screen, potentially giving them a clearer view of apps and widgets.

Other iOS 14 leaks have shed light on Apple's upcoming hardware, including a new iPad Pro and its AirTags tracking device, while in terms of device support, nearly all iOS 13 devices are said to be upgradeable.

As usual, Apple's in-depth look at iOS 14 will officially take place at WWDC in June, which for 2020 is being held in an all-online format.