In brief: Samsung’s just-launched Galaxy Chromebook isn’t the only premium Chromebook vying for consumers’ dollars at the upper end of the market. Asus is also crafting a system around Intel’s 10th generation CPU in the Chromebook Flip C436.

Asus’ latest packs a 14-inch LED-backlit Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) display that covers 100 percent of the sRGB color space and offers 178-degree viewing angles. The system also sports a NanoEdge bezel for an 85 percent screen-to-body ratio (4.9mm side bezels and a 7mm bottom bezel).

Powering the experience (in its best configuration) is Intel’s Core i5-10210U processor clocked at 1.6GHz (Turbo Boost up to 4.2GHz) alongside integrated Intel UHD Graphics, up to 16GB of LPDDR3 memory and as much as 512GB of PCIe NVMe 3.0x M.2 solid state storage.

Buyers also get two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C connectors, an audio combo jack and a microSD card slot for expanded storage, a full-size backlit keyboard with 1.2mm key travel, an integrated fingerprint sensor and an omnidirectional quad-speaker system that’s certified by Harman Kardon.

Battery life from the 42Wh 3-cell lithium-polymer battery is rated at up to 12 hours. Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) and Bluetooth v5.0 wireless connectivity come standard.

In comparison, Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook had a higher-resolution 4K screen and an integrated stylus. Otherwise, there’s not a ton differentiating them visually – both look absolutely stunning.

Asus’ Chromebook Flip C436FA is reportedly slated to drop later this month starting at $799 in your choice of transparent silver or aerogel white color schemes.