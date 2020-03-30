Bottom line: It’ll be tough for many to justify a $999 Chromebook, especially in the current climate, and only Google has tested the waters at this price point thus far with its original Chromebook Pixel line. Still, it’s good to have options and undoubtedly, some will be willing to make the investment. With any luck, some of the system’s premium features will eventually trickle down to mainstream product lines.

Samsung’s dazzling Galaxy Chromebook will be available to purchase early next month, we have learned.

The attractive unit broke cover at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas back in January. It boasts a 13.3-inch 4K AMOLED touchscreen display with a convertible hinge design and comes with an integrated stylus.

Under the hood, you’ll find a 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U processor alongside 8GB of RAM and 256GB of local solid state storage (optional configurations with more memory and storage – up to 16GB and 1TB, respectively, have previously been advertised). Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax, dual webcams and a dual digital microphone array come standard, as does the integrated fingerprint reader and backlit keyboard.

The svelte machine measures just 9.9mm thick and tips the scales at 2.2 pounds. It’s offered in your choice of fiesta red or mercury gray color schemes.

Interested parties will be able to pick up Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage at Best Buy or directly from Samsung starting April 6.