Bottom line: Returning to its roots may seem like a step backwards but it’s important to remember that this is just an experimental feature right now that may or may not ever see the light of day. Facebook must have some sort of data suggesting a niche feature like this would be a wise move, otherwise they likely wouldn’t be wasting their time with development.

Facebook may be looking to return to its roots as a platform for connecting college students with each other if a recently discovered experimental feature is any indication.

App researcher Jane Manchun Wong recently discovered an experimental “Campus” feature that Facebook appears to be working on. The new space is exclusively for college students as you must have an email address ending in .edu to gain admission.

Based on Wong’s screenshot, users can add details about their college life such as their major, minor and even the dorm they live in. This information will be used to help connect users with other students in the same class and program, the fine print indicates.

Facebook, as you may recall, got its start in 2004 when Mark Zuckerberg created “Thefacebook,” a directory of sorts for students attending Harvard College. The concept caught on like wildfire, eventually expanding to other colleges across the US and Canada before opening to anyone at least 13 years old with a valid email address in late 2006.

These days, Facebook is the largest social networking platform in the world with around 2.5 billion monthly active users.

Masthead credit: 4 PM production