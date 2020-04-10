In a nutshell: It’s no secret that the Witcher 3 is an incredibly successful game, and despite releasing way back in 2015, it had a bumper 2019. Not only did it help CD Projekt to record profits, but it managed to sell more units on the PC than all console versions combined.

CD Projekt, parent company of Witcher 3 studio CD Projekt Red, recently published a financial overview of 2019, which included a graph showing the RPG’s sales over the years based on hardware platform.

Somewhat surprisingly, the The Witcher 3 sold best on the PlayStation 4 during its 2015 launch year. The console took a 48 percent share of sales, with the PC on 31 percent and the Xbox One holding 20 percent. In subsequent years, however, the PC was the dominant platform, and in both 2018 and 2019, it accounted for more sales than all consoles combined.

It’s worth noting that the graph represents The Witcher 3’s number of sales, not revenue. The game is often discounted on Steam and the CD Projekt-owned GOG digital platform, so there may have been years where the PC version outsold consoles but didn’t generate as much money as the machines.

Elsewhere in the report, CD Projekt revealed its overall sales were up 44 percent to $125 million last year, while consolidated net profit increased 60 percent to $41 million. GOG, meanwhile, saw a record $39 million in revenue. The company also addressed fears that its work-from-home policy would delay the release of Cyberpunk 2077, confirming that the game was still on track to launch this September.