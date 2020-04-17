In a nutshell: Another celebrity is suing a game for stealing their likeness. This time, Selena Gomez is launching a $10 million lawsuit against the makers of a mobile title, which also uses the likeness of other celebs, including Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, and David Beckham, presumable without their permission.

The game in question, Clothes Forever – Styling Game, now appears to have disappeared from Apple’s App Store. It's a typical mobile title that seems to have been created solely for the purpose of leeching money from people. Players buy an in-game currency called “diamonds,” used to go on shopping sprees with celebs, that cost between $0.99 to $100.

"Kardashian, Gigi, Beyonce, Taylor and more will be dropping by and asking for your fashion advice," states the description. Users can also "dump sexy hunks like Leo, Justin, Zac or Messi."

Gomez took exception to her alleged appearance in the game—the image in question looks to have been copied from a 2015 Flare magazine cover shoot. She is now suing both Guangzhou Feidong Software Technology Co. and British company MutantBox Interactive Limited for using her likeness without permission.

The legal document states that Gomez is paid “millions of dollars” for her brand endorsements, and that she would never have allowed her image to appear in such a shady game.

“Nor, if asked, would Gomez have consented to such use for the Game, which apparently relies on the unsavory practice of luring its users to make in-game purchases in amounts as much as $99.99 to fund imaginary spending in the Game and unlock features,” reads the suit, which also describes Clothes Forever as “bug-riddled,” and “rated a measly 3.5 stars out of 5.”

This isn’t the first time a celeb has sued a game for using their likeness without permission. The most famous case was Lindsay Lohan suing the makers of GTA V in 2014, a case that was dismissed in 2016 and saw an amended complaint dismissed again in 2018.

In 2017, the Gears of War creators were sued by former Philadelphia Eagles football player Lenwood Hamilton, who claimed the character Cole Train used his likeness without consent. Microsoft Studios and other defendants were granted a motion for summary judgment last September.