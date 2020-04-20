WTF?! Buying a jacket isn’t a high priority for most people right now, so you might be surprised to learn that one costing $1,900 sold out as soon as it became available. While it’s certainly a nice jacket, the tie-in with Death Stranding was doubtlessly behind its popularity.

We’ve seen plenty of products that have come about through partnerships with games, though few are as expensive as the Death Stranding jacket from Acronym. The company’s range of apparel falls into the high-end (i.e., expensive) category, and the J1A-GT Gen 2.2 Bridges Edition is no different.

Based on the J1A-GT, the Death Stranding edition was the result of a friendship between Hideo Kojima and Acronym founder Errolson Hugh. The collaboration led to Hugh's cameo in the game, which also features some Acronym gear.

Developed alongside Kojima Productions, the jacket is built with next-gen Gore-Tex Pro fabric technology for improved ruggedness, breathability, and comfort. Great for walking miles with ten feet of cargo on your back.

Some of the jacket’s features include a multi-position storm collar, a storm hood with redesigned visor, plenty of zippers and pockets, and sleeve hitch tabs. There’s also a yellow chest pocket—a reference to the baby jar—and some Bridges logos on the chest, arms, and back.

You’ll notice the baby jar does appear in the product photos, but it doesn’t come with the jacket, which is described as “Timefall proof” in the description.

The PC version of Death Stranding arrives on Steam and the Epic Games Store this June 2, where it will come with ultrawide monitor support, among other features.