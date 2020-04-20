Editor's take: With live concerts and other large gatherings currently off limits due to Covid-19 containment efforts, entertainers like Travis Scott are getting creative in order to remain relevant. Is this the sort of thing we have to look forward to in the “new normal” or will large gatherings return after the virus passes? With each passing day, that answer becomes a bit more uncertain.

Fortnite creator Epic Games on Monday announced that rapper Travis Scott will be embarking on a virtual tour later this month and it all happens in the digital world.

Travis Scott’s Astronomical is described as a one-of-a-kind musical journey that’ll feature the world premiere of a brand new track. Built from the ground up for Fortnite, the concert is being made available across multiple time slots.

Doors open 30 minutes before each show, we’re told, and show times aren’t region locked. Instead, Epic is offering multiple slots to better accommodate gamers' schedules and to minimize technical difficulties by balancing server load.

Show times are as follows:

April 23 at 6:00 PM CDT

April 24 at 9:00 AM CDT

April 24 at 11:00 PM CDT

April 25 at 10:00 AM CDT

April 25 at 5:00 PM CDT

Scott is one of the hottest rappers in the game right now, having performed alongside Maroon 5 and Big Boi during the Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show in 2019. His 2018 hit song Sicko Mode featuring Drake has been viewed nearly 500 million times on YouTube.

Starting April 21, you’ll also be able to grab Travis Scott-themed outfits, emotes and other digital goodies. Those who attend the Astronomical event will additionally get an Astroworld Cyclone Glider and two loading screens for free.

This isn’t the first time Epic has collaborated with a music star for a virtual concert. In early 2019, electronic music DJ Marshmello threw an in-game concert that was attended by more than 10 million players.