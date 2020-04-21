In a nutshell: HBO Max, which will join HBO Now and HBO Go in a bid to further confuse consumers, will arrive with 10,000 hours of premium content in tow. In addition to the full HBO library, the service will be supplemented with movies and television shows from other WarnerMedia brands as well as original content exclusive to the service.

HBO Max will suit up and drop onto the streaming wars island for battle starting May 27, parent company WarnerMedia announced on Tuesday.

It was announced last summer that Friends would be leaving Netflix for HBO Max. Also joining the legendary show is the full series run of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The West Wing, The Big Bang Theory, Rick and Morty and South Park, just to name a few.

HBO originals such as Westworld, Game of Thrones, Sex and the City, Veep, The Sopranos, Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Wire will also be on tap for HBO Max subscribers, as will new HBO Max originals like Craftopia, Love Life, Legendary, On The Record and The Not Too Late Show With Elmo.

HBO Max will command $14.99 per month and will be free to access for those who already have HBO Now (billed directly through HBO).