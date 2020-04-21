The big picture: Like many, the team at Kojima Productions has been forced to work from home due to Covid-19 mitigation efforts. Technology makes it possible to work remotely but even still, if you’re not accustomed to it, there are bound to be some growing pains as people adjust to their new work environments.

Death Stranding won’t meet its originally scheduled PC launch date due to complications from the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.

Developer Kojima Productions revealed in a Twitter post on Tuesday that the game is being pushed back to July 14, 2020, in order to allow for more development time as employees adjust to current work-from-home orders. Kojima Productions initially targeted a PC launch date of June 2.

Following the temporary closure of KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS, we have had to delay the PC launch of DEATH STRANDING to July 14, 2020, to allow more development time amidst the current work-from-home orders in place. Thank you all for your patience and continued support!#keeponkeepingon pic.twitter.com/euOmebcdQj — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) April 21, 2020

When it finally does arrive, it’ll be available on Valve’s Steam platform and well as through the Epic Games Store. PC players will enjoy a new photo mode as well as support for higher frame rates and ultrawide monitors. Those who pre-order will get a collection of in-game cosmetics and other digital items like HD wallpapers. A physical version of the game is also in the pipeline, we’re told.

Fortunately, we’re only looking at a delay of six weeks – not ideal, mind you, but not the end of the world either.