One more thing: AMD additionally introduced its new B550 chipset for socket AM4 which adds support for PCIe 4.0. The company didn’t have much to say on this front save for the fact that manufacturing partners including Asus, ASRock, Biostar, Gigabyte and MSI will have offerings available starting June 16, 2020.

AMD on Tuesday expanded its third generation Ryzen desktop family with the official introduction of the Ryzen 3 3100 and the Ryzen 3 3300X, the first third-gen Ryzen 3 parts from the chipmaker.

As rumored, both chips will feature four cores with eight threads, 18MB of total cache and carry a 65W TDP. The Ryzen 3 3100 boasts a base frequency of 3.6GHz and can boost up to 3.9GHz while the slightly faster Ryzen 3 3300X runs at 3.8GHz and boosts up to 4.3GHz. They are also both built on a 7nm FinFET manufacturing process.

The chipmaker said the Ryzen 3 3100 will offer up to 20 percent better gaming performance and up to 75 percent better creator performance versus the competition (in this instance, the Intel Core i3-9100).

The Ryzen 3 3100 and the Ryzen 3 3300X are slated to arrive on May 21, 2020, at a suggested online retail price of $99 and $120, respectively.