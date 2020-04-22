Bottom line: Gaming mice don't necessarily have to break the bank as Logitech is again demonstrating with the re-release of its G203, a corded pointer featuring a classic six-button design with modern lighting.

Logitech this week launched a new version of its G203 gaming mouse which it is calling the G203 Lightsync gaming mouse.

Logitech introduced the G203 Prodigy gaming mouse in January 2017. Inspired by the legendary Logitech G100S, the Prodigy was designed for gamers on a budget and those that value simplicity.

Like the Prodigy, the new Lightsync features a classic six-button design that can be used directly out of the box or customized using Logitech G HUB software with Windows 7 or later, macOS 10.10 or later or Chrome OS.

Boasting a resolution of 200 – 8,000 DPI, the corded USB pointer packs a 32-bit ARM microprocessor, a USB report rate of 1000Hz (1ms) and a weight of 85 grams. Cable length is measured at 2.1 m (6.89 feet). It comes backed by a two-year limited warranty.

As best I can tell, this is an exact carbon copy of the G203 Prodigy as it looks the same and all of the specs are identical. The part numbers are slightly different, but that’s literally the only difference I can spot. What am I missing here?

The Logitech G203 Lightsync gaming mouse is offered in black and white color schemes at a suggested retail price of $39.99. You can pick yours up directly from Logitech from today.