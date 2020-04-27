In context: In keeping with social distancing efforts, production studios have taken to the internet to bring their latest movies to audiences online rather than jamming into crowded theaters. Now, film festivals are looking to the web to bring independent entertainment to consumers as well.

In a partnership with YouTube, Tribeca Enterprises announced it would be holding a 10-day online event called "We Are One: A Global Film Festival." Unlike the annual Tribeca Film Festival, the online gathering will reach a far broader audience. Since it will be broadcast globally, attendees will not have to buy tickets to travel to New York, where the group's usual film fest is held.

The 10-day showcase will include content from most of the film festivals from around the world, including Cannes. Content will feature films, shorts, documentaries, music, comedy, and conversations.

"We are proud to join with our partner festivals to spotlight truly extraordinary films and talent, allowing audiences to experience both the nuances of storytelling from around the world and the artistic personalities of each festival," said Pierre Lescure and Thierry Frémaux, organizers of the Cannes Film Festival in France.

Cannes Get Ready we are going to surprise you! — Thierry Frémaux (@cannesnews) April 14, 2010

Cannes has not been canceled this year, but Frémaux indicated in a tweet earlier this month that the organizers have a "surprise" coming. It is likely looking to host a similar virtual event.

We Are One begins on May 29. Proceeds will go to the World Health Organization's Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund and other regional relief efforts. The event is free to watch on the We Are One YouTube channel, so the money will probably be raised through advertising.

Tribeca did not have a programming line up to reveal but did have a list of participants that would be presenting content. In addition to Cannes, the Berlin International, New York, Tokyo International, and Sundance Film Festivals will be involved, among others. Check out the press release for a full list of event-goers. Tribeca said it would release a full content schedule in the coming weeks as the event draws near.