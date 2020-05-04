What just happened? Apple on Monday announced a refreshed version of its 13-inch MacBook Pro that gets a new keyboard, more storage and better overall performance that'll be available to customers later this week. It’ll also be offered in select Apple retail stores although given closures related to Covid-19 containment efforts, your mileage may vary there.

The new Magic Keyboard replaces the troublesome butterfly-style board introduced a few years back. Apple’s Tom Boger, senior director of Mac and iPad product marketing, said the Magic Keyboard offers the best typing experience ever on a Mac notebook.

More importantly, Apple’s entire notebook lineup has been purged of the butterfly keyboard. The company updated its 16-inch MacBook Pro in November 2019 and refreshed the MacBook Air back in March 2020.

Elsewhere, you’ll find double the standard storage over the previous generation thanks to a 256GB solid state drive. Those in need of additional room can configure the MacBook Pro with up to 4TB of onboard storage and in the power department, up to a 10th generation Intel Core processor that Turbo Boosts to 4.1GHz. The new Iris Plus Graphics, meanwhile, are said to offer up to 80 percent faster performance over the previous generation 13-inch MacBook Pro.

It should be noted that this refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro is not the laptop many were expecting. The laptop's body and display remain about the same as previous models, unlike the 16-inch MacBook Pro that received a larger screen on the same 15" footprint thanks to thinner display bezels. Also, the entry-level models will still get you an older 8th-gen CPU at the same prices, so you have to pay more to get the 10th-gen. In other words, this is more of your standard spec bump refresh, with the additional bonus of the return of the better keyboard (and a physical Escape key!).

Apple’s latest is also configurable with 16GB of faster 3,733MHz memory on select models and can be equipped with up to 32GB for the first time.

Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Pro is available to order as of writing starting at $1,299 ($1,199 for those that qualify for the education discount).