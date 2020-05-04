In brief: The official Star Wars account on YouTube has shared a new compilation video that offers fans a bit of hope during these uncertain times. Fans can also tune in to Disney+ for the series finale of The Clone Wars, a new documentary based on The Mandalorean and check out The Rise of Skywalker.

May the fourth, a pun of the Star Wars catchphrase “May the Force be with you,” has long been recognized as a day for fans to celebrate the storied franchise. With everything going on in the world right now, the message of hope the video delivers is arguably more important now than ever.

Take a behind the scenes journey with the directors of #TheMandalorian. The first episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is now streaming on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/XVTylxnDpc — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) May 4, 2020

In related Star Wars news, the latest entry in the film series – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – is now available to stream on Disney+. While there, you can also check out the series finale of the animated series The Clone Wars and view the first entry in a new behind the scenes series about The Mandalorian.

