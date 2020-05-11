Square Enix Eidos Anthology affords 54 games at a 95 percent discount
All proceeds go to charityBy Shawn Knight
In brief: Square Enix is doing its part to help encourage people to stay home and practice social distancing to combat the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak. The publisher has put together a massive collection of games over on Steam and is donating 100 percent of the revenue it generates to North American and European charities and food banks.
Dubbed the Square Enix Eidos Anthology, the bundle offers up a whopping 54 games across some of the company’s biggest franchises. The complete list is as follows:
- 1. Rise of the Tomb Raider
- 2. Just Cause 3
- 3. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- 4. Life is Strange: Complete Season
- 5. Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
- 6. Tomb Raider (2013)
- 7. Tomb Raider I
- 8. Tomb Raider II
- 9. Tomb Raider III
- 10. Tomb Raider IV: The Last Revelation
- 11. Tomb Raider V Chronicles
- 12. Tomb Raider VI: The Angel of Darkness
- 13. Tomb Raider Legend
- 14. Tomb Raider Anniversary
- 15. Tomb Raider Underworld
- 16. Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
- 17. Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
- 18. Just Cause
- 19. Just Cause 2
- 20. Kane and Lynch: Dead Men
- 21. Kane and Lynch 2: Dog Days
- 22. Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- 23. Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition
- 24. Deus Ex: Invisible War
- 25. Deus Ex: The Fall
- 26. Thief
- 27. Thief: Deadly Shadows
- 28. Thief II: The Metal Age
- 29. Thief Gold
- 30. Battlestations: Pacific
- 31. Battlestations: Midway
- 32. Project Snowblind
- 33. Mini Ninjas
- 34. Order of War
- 35. Flora’s Fruit Farm
- 36. Supreme Commander 2
- 37. Conflict: Desert Storm
- 38. Conflict: Denied Ops
- 39. Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver
- 40. Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2
- 41. Legacy of Kain: Defiance
- 42. Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain
- 43. Dungeon Siege
- 44. Dungeon Siege II
- 45. Dungeon Siege III
- 46. Anachronox
- 47. Pandemonium
- 48. Deathtrap Dungeon
- 49. Daikatana
- 50. Omikron: The Nomad Soul
- 51. Goetia
- 52. Hitman GO: Definitive Edition
- 53. Lara Croft GO
- 54. The Turing Test
As you can see, there are some absolute classics here including more than a dozen Tomb Raider games (that 1996 entry was groundbreaking), several Deus Ex games, Just Cause 1-3 and the entire Thief collection. The bundle additionally includes various add-on and DLC packs for most of the games.
You’ll get all of the games listed above as well as all of the DLC seen here for 95 percent off, yours for just $39.24. According to Steam, the bundle saves you $745.13 over the usual MSRP – not bad at all. Of course, you may want to do the math first if you already own a significant portion of these titles to make sure you still come out ahead when filling in gaps in your collection.
Valve didn’t say how much longer the bundle would be on offer so if you’re interested, it may be best to act ASAP.
Masthead credit: Marcin Roszkowski