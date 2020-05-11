In brief: Square Enix is doing its part to help encourage people to stay home and practice social distancing to combat the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak. The publisher has put together a massive collection of games over on Steam and is donating 100 percent of the revenue it generates to North American and European charities and food banks.

Dubbed the Square Enix Eidos Anthology, the bundle offers up a whopping 54 games across some of the company’s biggest franchises. The complete list is as follows:

1. Rise of the Tomb Raider

2. Just Cause 3

3. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

4. Life is Strange: Complete Season

5. Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition

6. Tomb Raider (2013)

7. Tomb Raider I

8. Tomb Raider II

9. Tomb Raider III

10. Tomb Raider IV: The Last Revelation

11. Tomb Raider V Chronicles

12. Tomb Raider VI: The Angel of Darkness

13. Tomb Raider Legend

14. Tomb Raider Anniversary

15. Tomb Raider Underworld

16. Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light

17. Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris

18. Just Cause

19. Just Cause 2

20. Kane and Lynch: Dead Men

21. Kane and Lynch 2: Dog Days

22. Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut

23. Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition

24. Deus Ex: Invisible War

25. Deus Ex: The Fall

26. Thief

27. Thief: Deadly Shadows

28. Thief II: The Metal Age

29. Thief Gold

30. Battlestations: Pacific

31. Battlestations: Midway

32. Project Snowblind

33. Mini Ninjas

34. Order of War

35. Flora’s Fruit Farm

36. Supreme Commander 2

37. Conflict: Desert Storm

38. Conflict: Denied Ops

39. Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver

40. Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2

41. Legacy of Kain: Defiance

42. Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain

43. Dungeon Siege

44. Dungeon Siege II

45. Dungeon Siege III

46. Anachronox

47. Pandemonium

48. Deathtrap Dungeon

49. Daikatana

50. Omikron: The Nomad Soul

51. Goetia

52. Hitman GO: Definitive Edition

53. Lara Croft GO

54. The Turing Test

As you can see, there are some absolute classics here including more than a dozen Tomb Raider games (that 1996 entry was groundbreaking), several Deus Ex games, Just Cause 1-3 and the entire Thief collection. The bundle additionally includes various add-on and DLC packs for most of the games.

You’ll get all of the games listed above as well as all of the DLC seen here for 95 percent off, yours for just $39.24. According to Steam, the bundle saves you $745.13 over the usual MSRP – not bad at all. Of course, you may want to do the math first if you already own a significant portion of these titles to make sure you still come out ahead when filling in gaps in your collection.

Valve didn’t say how much longer the bundle would be on offer so if you’re interested, it may be best to act ASAP.

Masthead credit: Marcin Roszkowski