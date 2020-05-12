In brief: Nothing goes better with a new console than a new branding animation. While we don't know what the boot screen for the PlayStation 5 will look like yet, Sony did just drop the PlayStation Studios' new branding on Tuesday. It will appear on bootup of all new first-party PlayStation games.

Games from all Sony-owned PlayStation development studios will have a spiffy new animated logo. Sony revealed that all of its developers producing PS4 and PS5 content will now fall under the "PlayStation Studios" branding umbrella. It showed off the new splash screen that will appear on all new titles coming from the production house (above).

The animation has a passing resemblance to Marvel Studios' opening sequence (below). Iconic PlayStation characters appear in shiny floating symbols that coalesce into the even more iconic triangle, circle, cross, square logo, which then morphs into the PlayStation Studios marquee. Even the accompanying melody has a mood similar to Marvel's intro with a hint of the PlayStation boot screen music right at the end.

The sequence is only one of several that Sony plans to use in its marketing.

"There are different, shorter animations that will exist in trailers... It will exist in advertising," Sony's Senior Vice President of Marketing Eric Lempel told GamesIndustry.biz. "It will be in any other creative assets, such as the game packaging and the game discs themselves."

While the new branding will also represent new PlayStation 4 games, Lempel said it would not be ready for the release of The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima due out this summer. The logo will officially debut with the PlayStation 5 launch sometime this holiday season, which according to rumors, could be as early as October.