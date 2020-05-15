In context: Stripped-down retro console remakes have been all the rage over the past couple of years. As products like the NES Classic, Sega Genesis Mini, SNES Classic, and the PlayStation Classic have hit the market, it's become clear that there's a demand for nostalgic gaming experiences.

Konami evidently hoped to capitalize on that demand when it unveiled the TurboGrafx-16 Mini back in June of 2019. A month later, the compact retro console received a full list of included games and a March 19, 2020, release date.

Unfortunately, due to unforeseen complications caused by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Konami was forced to delay the TurboGrafx-16 indefinitely. The company's China-based manufacturing and shipping facilities were impacted by the outbreak, leading to an "unavoidable suspension" of their operations.

However, as the world has begun to stabilize (slowly) in the wake of this economically-devastating virus (which is still a threat, to be clear), it seems Konami is finally ready to start shipping the consoles out. The units will start to arrive on customer doorsteps on May 22, according to Konami's PC Engine (the Japanese name for the TurboGrafx-16) Twitter account.

Exciting news! Those who had purchased the TurboGrafx-16 mini via https://t.co/gJtmIQWwDS can start expecting theirs to arrive starting from May 22! We're still keeping a close eye on the situation for the Core Grafx mini, so hang in there Europe! (E) #Turbografx — PCエンジン mini公式@発売中 (@PCEngine_Mini) May 15, 2020

For now, Konami is only confirming a North American launch, but the company is "keeping a close eye on the situation" in Europe, so expect more news on a broader launch shortly.

If you haven't purchased one of the units yet and you're interested in playing some classic TurboGrafx-16 games, such as Bomberman 93, Space Harrier, Neutopia, or Dungeon Explorer, you can pre-order one of the consoles now on Amazon for $99.