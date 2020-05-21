What just happened? You might not be familiar with the Rivet Networks name, but you’ll probably have seen its Killer Networking brand before. The maker of the gaming-focused network interface cards (NIC) has just been acquired by Intel, which will integrate Rivet’s portfolio of products with its own.

Killer Networking products are aimed at gamers looking to gain an edge in online matches by minimizing latency and ensuring less lag. With the Intel purchase, its portfolio of wireless chips, ethernet controllers, and management software will all integrate with Chipzilla’s Wireless Solutions Group—part of Intel’s Client Computing Group.

Intel never revealed how much it paid for Rivet Networks. It did say that the company’s software solutions would be licensed out so other firms can "develop new solutions for broader PC connectivity enhancement." The Killer Network brand will continue, with Intel selling the wired and wireless controllers to consumers, businesses, and commercial customers.

"Rivet Networks is a terrific complement to our existing Wi-Fi products and helps us further our vision of delivering PC platforms that power every person's greatest contribution," said Intel CVP Chris Walker. "Rivet Networks' products deliver speed, intelligence and control for gamers and performance users."

Intel and Rivet Networks do have a previous relationship. Intel handled the manufacturing of the Killer Wireless-AC 1550 NIC, and in April, the pair teamed up on Killer's Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 card, which has appeared in the new Dell XPS 17, among others.

While the acquisition will benefit Intel, it could be bad news for AMD. When asked if PC makers could sell Killer products in Ryzen PCs, Intel said: "It's probably too early to comment on that one."