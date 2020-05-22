WTF?! It’s often the case that bigger is better, but there are some exceptions. Computer keyboards, for example, are fairly impractical when they’re the size of a small table, as one professional Starcraft player demonstrated.

As reported by PC Gamer, the comically large mechanical keyboard was shown off by Starcraft Pro Lim “Larva” Hong Gyu during one of his streams.

Back in 2017, during the finals of the Zotac Cup Masters Showmatch, Larva decided to show off his StarCraft: Remastered skills by using his left foot instead of his hand on the keyboard as the match drew to a close. He also made one of his worker units dance around in a circle, and at one point pretended to fall asleep in his chair for a few seconds.

Larva is streaming with an enormous keyboardhttps://t.co/56rOvmeBHB pic.twitter.com/St8go7A9NF — joey (@nice__username) May 21, 2020

In this VOD, we see Larva dragging the giant keyboard into shot at around the 2:05:00 mark before plugging it in. He demonstrates how one key covers almost half the keys on a standard keyboard, and at one point, the player pulls out his patented ‘foot controller’ move.

Hitting the top row of keys requires Larva to stretch out his entire arm, all while using the (regular sized) mouse in his other hand.

The whole video is in Larva’s native Korean, so it’s unclear what the story behind the keyboard is. It looks awkward as hell, but he’d doubtlessly still be able to beat most people at Starcraft using this monster peripheral. At least you couldn’t throw it across a room in a fit of rage.