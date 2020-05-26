Rumor mill: Is AMD about to steal the attention away from Intel’s Comet Lake CPUs by refreshing its Ryzen 3000-series chips? That's the rumor, which claims the Ryzen 9 3900X, Ryzen 7 3800X, and Ryzen 5 3600X are all being revamped with a performance boost.

The rumor comes from a Chinese user posting on the Chiphell forums. While that does mean a heavy dose of salt is required, Twitter user HXL (via Tom’s Hardware) noted that famed overclocked Toppc previously posted the same specs on his Facebook account before deleting the post.

According to the claim, the three ‘Matisse Refresh' processors, which are identified by a “T” moniker, won’t see any core/thread increases as AMD doesn’t want to take sales away from existing Ryzen products. But thanks partly to the continuing refinement of the 7nm FinFET process node, clock speeds have been given a boost.

AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT – Base 4.1 GHz / Boost 4.8 GHz (12 Cores / 24 Threads)

AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT - Base 4.2 GHz / Boost 4.7 GHz (8 Cores / 16 Threads)

AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT – Base 4.0 GHz / Boost 4.7 GHz (6 Cores / 12 Threads)

If the rumor is true, the Ryzen 9 3900XT and Ryzen 7 3800XT come with a 300MHz higher base clock and 200 MHz higher boost than the vanilla versions, while the Ryzen 5 3600XT has a 200 MHz higher base and 300 MHz higher boost.

The processors are also said to support a higher Fabric Clock (FCLK), reaching 2,000 MHz. Overall, the chips offer a 5 to 10 percent increased in performance over their ‘X’ predecessors.

It seems that the XT series will launch at the same MSRP as the current X series, which will see a price reduction. While the new CPUs will compete with Intel’s Comet Lake, it's a little surprising to see a Zen 2 refresh with Zen 3 arriving later this year—unless the latter has been delayed.

Should the rumor prove true, the new processors will be revealed on June 16th, going on general sale on July 7th.