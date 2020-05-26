Why it matters: Playing Fortnite on a smartphone does mean some compromises—instead of the high frame rates found on PC, you’re stuck at 60fps. But owners of OnePlus’ recently released 8 series will be able to enjoy the Battle Royale title at 90fps, which is more than the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro.

A lot of flagship phones now come with refresh rates higher than the standard 60Hz, including the OnePlus 8 (90Hz) and OnePlus 8 Pro (120Hz). The maker of those devices has just announced a partnership with Epic Games that will allow them to run Fortnite at 90fps, rather than the usual 30fps, which is how most Android phones and the Nintendo Switch run the game.

As noted by Gamespot, Epic worked with OnePlus to make a OnePlus 8-specific build of Fortnite that's able to reach 90fps. The caveat is that the overall graphics settings will be switched to ‘Low.’ You can still play it at 60fps with the graphics set to ‘Epic,’ though.

Fortnite on #OnePlus8Series: 90 FPS



Yes, you got that right. We've partnered with @FortniteGame to make 90 FPS available. A new level of smoothness in mobile gaming, and there's no other smartphone that does it. Enjoy. #OnePlusBrings90FPS https://t.co/YUT1MSyLos pic.twitter.com/NfizrxYnHz — OnePlus (@oneplus) May 26, 2020

Running the game at 90fps will drain your battery pretty quickly, of course, but the extra smoothness should be worth it. There’s no word if other 60Hz+ smartphones, such as the OnePlus 7 and 7T, Galaxy S20 series, and Google Pixel 4, will eventually be able to run Fortnite at 90fps.

The OnePlus 8 series isn’t the only mobile device that can play Fortnite at over 60fps. The iPad Pro can run the game at 120fps, but on the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro, it's limited to 60fps.

