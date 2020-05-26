Editor's take: The concept of a library versus a playlist is admittedly rather foreign to me. I just sort of assumed that if you like a song, you add it to your one master playlist. I think part of the hang-up for me is that I don’t usually know what I’m in the mood to listen to. With a single playlist, I can hit play and make a decision on the spot about whether or not I want to keep listening to that track or roll the dice and see what comes up next. Am I in the minority here?

Spotify after years of holding out is finally removing the limit on saved items in a user’s library. Up to this point, users could only save 10,000 items to their Spotify library. Once hitting this barrier, users would receive a notification suggesting they remove songs or albums before being able to add additional material to their library.

Spotify in announcing the long overdue quality-of-life update said it has been a very popular request over the years with more than 12,500 votes in favor of doing away with the limit.

With the restriction now being lifted, users are free to like / save as many songs and albums as they’d like. Notably, the change doesn’t impact the offline listening limit nor does it affect playlists. Listeners will still be limited to 10,000 items in a playlist.

Spotify said the library limit change is rolling out now.

Image credit: Fadhli Adnan, George Toubalis