In brief: Razer is charting table mat territory with its new Gigantus V2 series. Stick a few of its 3XL-sized variants together and you'd probably end up with a decent launchpad.

Razer has announced its biggest mouse pad to date with the Gigantus V2, which could potentially turn your entire desk into one soft textured micro-weave cloth surface. The company says its thick high-density rubber foam remains uniformly flat to cushion wrists and provide fluid, consistent mouse movement, while the anti-slip base keeps things under control during hectic gaming sessions.

The V2 improves upon the original Gigantus with an increased thread count weave, the aforementioned anti-slip base, and the larger sizes. It also does away with Razer's slightly protruding triple-headed snake logo on the old pad and replaces it with minimalistic stitching that just says Razer.

The new mouse pad is available in four sizes (width x depth x thickness): Medium (360 x 275 x 3mm), Large (450 x 400 x 3mm), XXL (940 x 410 x 4mm) and 3XL (1,200 x 550 x 4mm). All but the largest variant can also be customized via Razer Customs for an extra $10, while the 3XL is only available in Black.

Pricing starts at $10 for the smallest version, $15 for Large, $30 for XXL and $50 for the 3XL. It's also important to remember that the Gigantus V2s are just the good ol' simple mousepads and don't feature Razer's fancy RGB LED lightning or wireless charging like the Hyperflux or the Firefly mats, and therefore, have been priced as such.