In brief: AMD's new Ryzen Mobile 4000 mobile CPUs have gained a reputation for offering impressive performance and great efficiency when compared to Intel equivalents. They're also slowly finding their way into more laptops models by a number of manufacturers, now including Xiaomi.

Xiaomi has launched three new RedmiBook laptops powered by AMD Ryzen 4000-series processors, joining an expanding club that includes Asus, Lenovo, MSI, and others who have used the new CPUs in a variety of designs, from thin laptops focused on portability to gaming powerhouses that give Intel a run for its money.

The new laptops come in three sizes: 13, 14, and a 16-inch version that's designed to offer a less expensive alternative to laptops like Apple's MacBook Pro 16 and Dell's XPS 17.

Xiaomi says the RedmiBook line will only be available on the Chinese market, but it's possible some retailers will import it to places like Europe.

The RedmiBook 13 comes in three configurations that range from a Ryzen 4500U CPU paired with 8GB of RAM and 512 GB of SATA SSD storage and up to a Ryzen 4700U paired with 16 GB of RAM and 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. The only color you can get it in is silver, and the price starts at 3,999 yuan ($559).

The RedmiBook 14 and RedmiBook 16 also start at 3,999 yuan ($559) and the same CPU and RAM configurations, but strangely no 1TB SSD option. The display is 1080p with 3.26 mm bezels, 100 percent Adobe RGB color coverage, and it's only moderately bright at a maximum claimed brightness of 300 nits on the 16-inch model.

Xiaomi says the 40 to 46 Wh batteries are capable of keeping the RedmiBook laptops alive for up to 12 hours, and the company has included a mix of connectivity options with two USB-C ports, a USB-A port, an HDMI port, as well as a headphone jack.

The company didn't achieve this without cutting some corners, as evident from the missing webcam and the use of SATA SSDs and 1080p display panel. Still, the Ryzen CPUs make these laptops look like a good value for their relatively low price, at least on paper.