WTF?! While most people welcome the arrival of 5G, there are those who believe the next-gen networks can cause serious health issues. But if you’re worried about your immune system being weakened, brain getting fried, or testicles shrinking, there’s a $346 USB stick that uses “ground-breaking quantum technology” to keep your body safe. According to a new report, however, it’s identical to any cheap USB drive, though it does have a nice sticker.

Claims that 5G can negatively impact your health have been spreading online for some time. They gained more traction as Covid-19 made its way outside of China and became a worldwide pandemic, with some alleging the virus was caused by 5G, or it made people more susceptible to catching it. The conspiracy has led to 5G masts being set on fire in the UK, along with social media sites and YouTube clamping down on posts/videos promoting the message.

As reported by the BBC, a company called BioShield Distribution is offering a product called the 5GBioShield, which "provides protection for your home and family, thanks to the wearable holographic nano-layer catalyser, which can be worn or placed near to a smartphone or any other electrical, radiation or EMF [electromagnetic field] emitting device."

"Through a process of quantum oscillation, the 5GBioShield USB key balances and re-harmonises the disturbing frequencies arising from the electric fog induced by devices, such as laptops, cordless pho4nes, wi-fi, tablets, et cetera.”

The USB keys cost £283 ($346), though bargain hunters can grab three for £958 ($973). That might sound like a lot, but not only do they protect you from 5G, they also “emit a large number of life force frequencies favoring a general revitalization of the body.”

The BBC, using the services of a company called Pen Test Partners that tests devices for vulnerabilities, took apart the USB stick and found it was virtually identical to 'crystal' USB keys available from various suppliers in Shenzhen, China, for around £5 ($6).

The two directors of BioShield Distribution were involved previously in a business that sold a dietary supplement called Klotho Formula. It uses a "proprietary procedure that leads to relativistic time dilation and biological quantum entanglement at the DNA level," which sounds like it’ll turn you into one of the X-Men.

One of the company directors told the BBC it did not manufacture or own the product but was the global distributor. "We are in possession of a great deal of technical information, with plenty of back-up historical research," they said. “As you can understand, we are not authorised to fully disclose all this sensitive information to third parties, for obvious reasons."

The publication’s claim that the USB key is no different to a cheap, non-magical version was also disputed. "In regard to the costs analysis your research has produced, I believe that the lack of in-depth information will not drive you to the exact computation of our expenses and production costs, including the cost of IP [intellectual property rights], and so on," the director said.

"It is therefore hard to take your evaluation seriously, since you have evidently not researched the background facts in any meaningful way."

Image credit: Krakenimages.com