Facepalm: Following yesterday’s report of a $346 “anti-5G” USB stick that's nothing more than a cheap, 128MB (yes, megabyte) thumb drive, the UK’s trading standards agency is now looking to halt sales of the device and shut down the company’s website.

A firm called BioShield Distribution is offering a product called the 5GBioShield, which "provides protection for your home and family, thanks to the wearable holographic nano-layer catalyser, which can be worn or placed near to a smartphone or any other electrical, radiation or EMF [electromagnetic field] emitting device." If that sounds like total horse crap, that’s because it is.

The BBC performed a teardown on the 5GBioShield and, not too surprisingly, found it was virtually identical to 'crystal' USB keys available from various suppliers in Shenzhen, China, for around $6. It’s unlikely that the sticker added an extra $340 of value.

In a follow-up report, the BBC writes that the UK’s trading standards agency is now investigating and is working with the City of London Police’s Action Fraud squad. "We consider it to be a scam," said Stephen Knight, operations director for London Trading Standards.

They are now seeking a court order to take down the company’s website. "People who are vulnerable need protection from this kind of unscrupulous trading," added Knight.

While the USB stick has been exposed as a scam, it seems the placebo effect is strong in some people. Toby Hall, one of the members of the Glastonbury Town Council's 5G Advisory Committee, said "he had no regrets about buying it and since plugging it in had felt beneficial effects, including being able to sleep through the night and having more dreams." He also felt "calmer," though that may disappear after learning he paid $346 for something that sells for $6.

In BioShield’s lengthy testimonials section, someone identifying themselves as "Dr D" wrote that they put a 5GBioShield under their pillow expecting nothing to happen, but later felt "a strange 'tingling' feeling... I suspect the USB device has in some way normalized my energy to be as it should, and not negative or harmful." If this person really is a medical doctor, as claimed, weep for their patients.

Fear that 5G might have harmful effects has led to masts being set on fire in the UK, while YouTube has removed videos supporting the claim.

Back in March, a seven-year study by the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) found there is no evidence that 5G mobile networks pose any threat to human health.