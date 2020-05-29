Bottom line: When it comes to spending a fun weekend indoors, you can do a lot worse than building Lego's rendition of the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37. The kit's 3,696 pieces are likely going to keep enthusiasts busy for hours on end as they painstakingly assemble them into a 1:8 scale model of the actual car. Although the price is a bit steep at $380, it's still a much cheaper way for fans to put a Lamborghini in their driveway - or their shelf to be more precise - for an exotic that had already sold out ahead of its debut last year.

Lego Technic kits are one of its more challenging products, aimed at car enthusiasts who don't mind spending unhealthy amounts of time tinkering with complex plastic pieces that take the shape of a Porsche 911 RSR, a Corvette ZR1, a Bugatti Chiron or even the new Defender from Land Rover.

The company's latest addition to the Technic series is Lamborghini's Sian FKP 37, the first hybrid supercar by the famous Italian carmaker. Although there's no electric motor inside the 1:8 scale model, it does reward builders with a V12 engine that has movable pistons, a 4-wheel drive powertrain with active pushrod suspension, and even a functional 8-speed sequential gearbox that actuates via the steering-mounted paddles. There's also a special window underneath the car to view those gears at work.

Other amusing details include an adjustable spoiler that can be lowered for those intense races in the living room, matching golden rims, and an overnight bag under the hood. The frunk, as its called, also contains a unique serial number inside for unlocking exclusive online content.

All these true-to-life details combine to make this kit even more desirable than the actual car, especially since all 63 units of the hugely expensive $3.6 million supercar had already sold out even before it made its Frankfurt Motor show debut in September last year.

Lego will start selling the $380 kit from June 1. Considering that several of its high-selling models are currently on backorder, with shipment expected in 60 days in some cases, expect the new Lamborghini kit to take its sweet time for delivery.

