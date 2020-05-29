In context: When the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie was first announced, it didn't exactly take the world by storm -- at least, not in a positive sense. The movie's take on the character was horrifying, to say the least: Sonic looked more like a humanoid rat (with far too many human teeth) than everyone's favorite blue hedgehog.

Fortunately, after seeing all the widespread criticism, the film's creators chose to go back to the drawing board on Sonic's design and rework it from the ground up. The rest of the movie remained largely the same, but Sonic got a complete overhaul, which brought him much more in line (visuals) with his video game counterpart.

After settling on his final look (which was received much better), the movie launched, and by all accounts, it was pretty decent, especially for a video game-based film. Indeed, it seems that Sonic the Hedgehog performed so well that its producers are already planning a sequel.

According to a report from Variety, the same writing team and director will produce the sequel, but other specifics are still up in the air for the time being. We're not sure where the movie will be set or what the story premise will be, but we do know that Ben Schwartz will be reprising his role as the famous blue hedgehog.

Regardless, we certainly look forward to seeing what the latest Sonic movie will look like when its first trailers drop, but we don't expect that to happen for a while. With the world only just not starting to recover from the damage that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused, it will probably still be at least a few more months before major film studios are able to return to normalcy.