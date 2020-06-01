In a nutshell: We’re so used to hearing about Windows 10 updates causing problems that they’ve become expected, but Microsoft isn’t the only firm whose latest OS iteration can bork systems. Apple’s iOS 13.5 has also been annoying users with its unintended effects.

iOS 13.5 brings several updates to Apple’s operating system, including contact-tracing API, changes to Face ID unlock, and Group FaceTime calls. But, as is often the case with OS updates, it’s causing issues for some who install it.

Many who upgraded have been flooding Twitter with complaints about iOS 13.5 causing fast battery-drain, but the biggest problem appears to affect the iPad Pro, which suffers from boot loops. AppleInsider writes that the 10.5-inch tablet is most commonly affected, with reboots occurring “between 30 seconds and 45 seconds after logging in.” It’s also been reported by those with 11-inch iPad Pros.

Reports say that even factory resets might not fix the rebooting, neither is putting the iPads into DFU mode. The same issue is also said to be affecting iPhones, spanning both iPadOS / iOS 13.4.1 and 13.5.

Forbes reports that some iPad and iPhone owners have found media playback of the MP4/MPEG-4 format is broken following the update. “Impacted users have lost access to their video libraries (1,2,3,4,5 etc) with native apps and third party apps like NPlayer and InFuse,” writes the publication.

Apple hasn’t said when it intends to fix the issues but following the publication of a tool that’s capable of jailbreaking all version of iOS from 11 to 13.5, Cupertino is likely hard at work on an update.