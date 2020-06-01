Forward-looking: Minecraft Dungeons is off to a solid start. Mere days after launching on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Nintendo Switch, Mojang Studios has revealed that the first in a set of planned DLCs will be dropping next month.

In Jungle Awakens, players will “enter a distant, dangerous jungle to fight a mysterious power” across three new missions. For good to triumph evil, the dev said, you’ll need to seek out new armor, weapons and artifacts.

Minecraft Dungeons’ second DLC, dubbed Creeping Winter, is due out later this year. No word yet on exactly what it’ll entail, however.

Mojang Studios also confirmed that it is working to add cross-platform support to the game and will be rolling out plenty of other free content to everyone, regardless of which version you own. The addition of cross-platform support was also referenced in the Minecraft Dungeons FAQ, last updated earlier today. Unfortunately, neither mentions when the feature might be ready for a broad rollout.

Mojang Studios launched Minecraft Dungeons in late May. Based on the core Minecraft franchise which is already the best-selling game ever, Dungeons will likely only further the popular franchise in the eyes of gamers worldwide.

Minecraft Dungeons retails for $19.99 for the base edition and $29.99 if you want the Hero Edition which includes the two upcoming DLCs at no extra cost. We don’t yet know how much the DLCs will sell for as standalone updates.