Why it matters: Amazon may be planning to push back its annual Prime Day sale this year as Covid-19 still lingers but shoppers will apparently have plenty of opportunity to buy goods on the e-commerce platform in the coming weeks.

As outlined in a document sent to sellers this week that was seen by CNBC, Amazon is preparing to host a summer sales event that’ll start on June 22 and last between seven to 10 days. Participation in the event is by “invitation only,” the memo reads, and is designed to help drive excitement and jump-start sales.

The event has been given the working title of “Biggest Sale in the Sky” but that hasn’t yet been finalized, we’re told. Sellers invited to participate have been asked to supply Amazon with items featuring a discount of at least 30 percent, CNBC noted.

No word yet on which specific items will make it into the sale or if it’ll be open to non-Prime subscribers.

Amazon has historically hosted its summer sales event, Prime Day, in mid-July. This year, however, Covid-19 upended operations. As orders spiked in the early days of the pandemic, Amazon halted shipments of ordinary items to focus on moving household staples and medical supplies. Even with a huge hiring spree, some items saw delays in shipping out of up to a month. Only in recent weeks has Amazon started getting back to business as usual.

An early summer sale – perhaps in addition to Prime Day a few months later – could help third-party sellers move inventory that sat dormant during the first couple of months of the pandemic.