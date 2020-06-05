Bottom line: Twitter in Q1 reported 166 million daily active users, a 24 percent increase compared to the same period a year earlier. If Twitter can get a fraction of the newcomers to stick around after the news cycle moves on, that’d be a win for the microblogging platform.

Civil unrest involving protests related to the death of George Floyd as well as continued interest in the Covid-19 pandemic prompted a record number of people to download Twitter this week.

Mobile app insights firm Apptopia said that Twitter on Wednesday topped its record for daily installs with 677,000 downloads. Of those, a full 140,000 took place in the US.

.@Twitter topped its record for installs on Wednesday with 677,000 worldwide downloads. This included a near-record download figure of 140,000 installs in the U.S.



➡️More info: https://t.co/pJ9Pqf5Y4n @TechCrunch @sarahintampa pic.twitter.com/WaT9hNMBKy — Apptopia (@Apptopia) June 4, 2020

It may seem odd on first thought that domestic installs were lower than international installs but as TechCrunch correctly highlights, that’s just proof that the world is watching the events happening in the US with keen interest.

Sensor Tower, a competing market intelligence outfit, said Twitter realized just over one million installs on Monday and nearly as many the following day.

Regardless of which firm is closer on actual daily numbers, combined, it shows that it has been a very busy week for Twitter.

The company is expected to report Q2 earnings on July 24. Given how 2020 has gone so far, it’s anyone’s guess as to what the landscape will look like two months from now.

Masthead credit: Sattalat phukkum